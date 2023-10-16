As Result Of Russian Attack, One Person Injured In Kirovohrad Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was injured in the Kirovohrad region as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy was terrorizing the Kirovohrad region with missiles and drones all night. Air defense was working. There are shootdowns, unfortunately, there are also hits," the message says.

As noted, one person was taken to the hospital. There was no damage to civilian infrastructure.

As reported, two of five Kh-59 guided missiles and 11 enemy drones of the Shahed-131/136 type out of 12 launched by the Russians were destroyed in the Ukrainian sky at night on October 16.