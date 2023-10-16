General Staff: Air Force Launched 84 Strikes On Enemy Clusters In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, the Air Force of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 84 strikes on the areas where personnel and military equipment of Russian occupiers were concentrated, while missile and artillery troops hit 10 enemy clusters.

Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovaliov stated this during the nationwide United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past week, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 84 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of Russian occupiers, as well as 3 strikes on command posts and 16 strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems of Russian invaders," Kovaliov said.

According to him, over the past week, Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit 10 Russian manpower and military equipment clusters, 2 enemy radar stations, 3 command posts, 3 ammunition depots, 32 artillery units in firing positions, and 3 EW stations.

"In the past week, the Russian invaders suffered losses: more than 5,500 occupiers, more than 130 tanks, 250 armored combat vehicles. 160 artillery systems, 5 multiple launch rocket systems, 5 air defense systems, 2 Russian aircraft, more than 80 drones of operational-tactical level, more than 150 vehicles and fuel tankers, and about 20 special equipment units," Kovaliov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops launched 21 missile attacks and 432 airstrikes on Ukraine last week, as well as 386 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure facilities.

