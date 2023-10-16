U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine's Economic Recovery Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Penny Pritzker, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, has arrived in Kyiv.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the social network X , according to Ukrinform.

"A very warm welcome back to Kyiv, Secretary Pritzker!" Brink wrote.

The U.S. ambassador also published a photo of her meeting Pritzker at the Kyiv railway station.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 14, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the appointment of former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker as U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. Since then, she met with the President of Ukraine as part of his visit to the United States, started to interact with the Ukrainian government and European partners. In addition, Pritzker held a huge number of meetings with representatives of American businesses operating in Ukraine.

On September 15, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker had been invited to visit Ukraine.

This is not Pritzker's first visit to Ukraine. Earlier, she came to Kyiv as U.S. Secretary of Commerce to announce a $1 billion loan to Ukraine. She also visited the village of Velyki Pritsky in Kyiv region, where her ancestors came from.

Photo credit: Ambassador Bridget A. Brink