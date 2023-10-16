Azerbaijan Is Among The 20 Countries Suffering The Most Due To Water Resources - UN Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Some 3-4 percent of water bodies in the world can be used as
drinking water.
Azernews reports that the representative of the
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Muhammad
Nasar Hayat, announced this at the opening of the Faculty of
Agriculture and Food Sciences at the ADA University and the
Partnership and Coordination Office of the Food and Agriculture
Organization of the United Nations in Azerbaijan and at the event
held in connection with the World Food Day.
He noted that Azerbaijan is among the 20 countries suffering the
most due to water resources.
"More than 70 percent of water resources in Azerbaijan are used
for agriculture. I hope that the Faculty of Agriculture and Food
Sciences will contribute to the more efficient use of water
resources and the development of agriculture," he added.
It should be noted that in Baku ADA University and the
Partnership and Coordination Office of the UN Food and Agriculture
Organization in Azerbaijan are holding the opening of the Faculty
of Agriculture and Food Sciences and an event related to World Food
Day.
