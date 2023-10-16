First Cultural Forum Of Turkic World Adopts Shusha Declaration

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The First Cultural Forum of the Turkic World has adopted the
Shusha Declaration.
In the declaration, gratitude was expressed on behalf of all
participants to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his
support to the first cultural forum of the Turkic world. At the
same time, the declaration conveyed the forum participants'
welcoming the Great Return to Shusha, extensive restoration and
construction works carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated
territories, Azernews reports.
The declaration states:
1. On behalf of all participants, we thank the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev for his support to the
First Cultural Forum of the Turkic World.
2. We welcome the Great Return to Shusha, Cultural Capital of
the Turkic World 2023 and the large-scale restoration and
construction works and the revitalization of the cultural
environment in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
3. During the 30-year occupation period, the Turkic world
strongly condemns serious violations of international humanitarian
law, such as the large-scale destruction of historical and cultural
monuments, an integral part of the cultural heritage in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh and East Zangazur as well as the smuggling
and illegal circulation of cultural property, and is strongly
condemned by all relevant international organizations. We demand a
strict position on this issue.
4. We support the creation of new mechanisms for solving the
current challenges in joint cooperation, taking into account the
yesterday, today and tomorrow of Turkish culture within the
framework of the discussions and extensive exchange of ideas held
in Shusha.
5. We consider it necessary to strengthen our common cultural
position through Turkish languages and literature and call for
accelerating the transformation of this heritage into the digital
environment.
6. Taking into account the positive result achieved within the
framework of the First Cultural Forum of the Turkic World, we
welcome the creation of a network of Turkish World Heritage
leaders, which will serve for joint action and sharing of best
practices in the field of research, restoration, protection and
promotion of Turkish historical and cultural heritage, and the
start of regular platform activities.
7. We highly appreciate the establishment of the program of
cultural routes in the Turkic world and the initiative to create
the first cultural route as a promising joint project and call on
all interested parties to actively participate in the advancement
of this initiative.
8. We promote the digitization of culture, as well as common
solutions that meet the challenges facing Turkish culture in the
21st century, and we propose the intensification of discussions on
the creation of common markets of creative industries in the field
of culture.
9. We note that the Turkic World Cultural Forum, established at
the initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is successful as an
important universal platform that brings together representatives
of all major stakeholders, and we suggest that the Forum be held
every two years.
In conclusion, the forum participants took commemorative photos
together.
The First Turkic World Cultural Forum was co-organized by
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the International Organization of
Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the International Turkish Academy
(ITA) to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev.
The forum featured three panels: "Turkish Languages and
Literatures: Differentiation and Integration", "Best Practices in
Protection and Restoration of Cultural and Historical Heritage" and
"Creative Industries and Innovations".
