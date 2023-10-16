EU associate establishes conditions for Ukrainian accession discussions

(MENAFN) Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, has issued a warning that Budapest will impede European Union accession talks for Ukraine unless Kiev addresses concerns regarding the discrimination faced by the Hungarian ethnic minority in the western region of the country. Szijjarto stressed that several laws, viewed by Budapest as limiting the rights of the Hungarian community, must be repealed for progress to be made.



In an interview with RIA Novosti published on Saturday, Szijjarto expressed his discontent with the situation in Ukraine, deeming it "unacceptable" and in violation of European norms. He lamented the alarming decline in the number of lessons taught in the Hungarian mother tongue in schools, plummeting to as low as 20 percent recently. Szijjarto firmly stated that Hungary cannot endorse the commencement of negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union until the rights of Hungarians residing in Ukraine are reinstated.



According to Szijjarto, the plight of the ethnic minority has been steadily deteriorating since 2015, leading to an enduring conflict between Kiev and Budapest. He emphasized that Hungary is simply urging Ukraine to reinstate the rights that the Hungarian community held eight years ago.



Furthermore, the minister highlighted that, at the request of Hungary and Romania, the Council of Europe had earlier called upon the Venice Commission for Democracy through Law to investigate the treatment of ethnic minorities within Ukraine. This underscores the significance of international scrutiny and intervention in addressing the grievances of minority communities and ensuring that their rights are safeguarded within the context of broader geopolitical discussions.



