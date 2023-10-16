Italy’s FM denounces France’s restriction on non-violent pro-Palestinian demonstrations

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Italian foreign minister stated that it is "wrong" to prohibit peaceful protests, indicating France's restriction on pro-Palestinian demonstrations.



Every nation issues its own verdict, but "banning demonstrations that are not violent, I don't think it's the right thing," Antonio Tajani informed an Italian radio station.



"As long as there is no alarm that (a march) could degenerate, as long as (the demonstrations) are peaceful, democracy can be demonstrated. Just as you demonstrate in favor of Israel, you can demonstrate in favor of Palestine if someone wants it," he further mentioned.



In a separate statement, Tajani mentioned that he had engaged in a discussion with Nabil Ammar, his Tunisian counterpart.



"We agreed on the need to work for peace and regional stability, activating humanitarian corridors to protect the weakest starting with women and children," he declared in a post on X, continuing that he is going to pay a trip to Tunis on Friday.



Through a directive addressed to provincial authorities, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin issued an order on Thursday to prohibit all pro-Palestinian gatherings and to detain the individuals responsible for organizing them. The rationale cited for this action was the potential disruption of public order.

