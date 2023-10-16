Historic Sites In Marrakech Reopen To Visitors Following Devastating Quake

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (News report by Mustafa Al-Mereni)

MARRAKECH, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Historic sites in the red city of Marrakech, famed for its sandstone buildings, mosques and palaces, have recently reopened to visitors following closure necessitated by the devastating September earthquake.

Concerned Moroccan authorities hurried over to the affected sites in order to account for the damage in preparation for reconstruction efforts.

Marrakech Culture Chief Hasan Harnan explained to KUNA that the Ministry of Culture had put forth an urgent plan aiming to restore affected sites to once again allow tourists to revel in the beauty and unique architectural identity of the city.

The program enabled opening famed historic sites, including Bahia palace, Badi Palace, Saadian Tombs and Menara gardens.

As for sites that were extensively damaged, Harnan explained, these were closed down and fortified as concerned parties are currently conducting studies to ensure adequate restoration.

The sites in the city of Marrakech were not severely damaged as opposed to sites closer to quake epicenter, including Tinmel mosque; a 12th century building located in the Atlas mountains.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in the aftermath of the earthquake, hastened to send its experts to estimate damaged affecting the world heritage listed sites.

UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay expressed in a statement her confidence in Moroccan abilities to reform the damage and affirmed UNESCO's cooperation with the local authorities. (end) mry