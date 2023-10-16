US republicans choose Ukraine-aid skeptic for speaker

(MENAFN) In a significant development, United States Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio (R-OH) emerged as the nominee for the position of Speaker of the House, as chosen by Republicans on Friday.



Jordan, a vocal critic of continuous United States military aid to Ukraine, has consistently advocated for the nation to prioritize its domestic concerns over foreign assistance. Backed by former United States President Donald Trump, Jordan secured victory in the closed-door vote, where he competed against Representative Austin Scott of Georgia (R-GA). Speaking to reporters prior to the vote, Jordan expressed confidence in his ability to unify the party and articulate the significance of their actions to the nation.



Earlier in the week, Jordan narrowly missed out on the nomination to Majority Leader Steve Scalise. However, Scalise subsequently withdrew from the race for speaker on Thursday, recognizing the challenges in securing the necessary 217 votes to assume the leadership position in the House. The GOP maintains a slender majority of 221-212 in the chamber.



Since the start of the month, the House has been without a speaker after Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, a close ally of Jordan, called for a vote to oust California Representative Kevin McCarthy from the role. Gaetz accused McCarthy of aligning with Democrats in attempting to pass an expansive spending bill and entering into a "secret side-deal" with President Joe Biden to maintain funding for Ukraine. The absence of a speaker poses a critical impediment to passing any spending legislation, effectively stalling authorization for funding to countries like Ukraine and Israel, and underscoring the high-stakes political dynamics at play.



