Wolters Kluwer releases new enhancements to Enablon Vision Platform

New innovations further solidify solution's position as one of the most comprehensive,

user- friendly, integrated risk management software platforms on the market

Amsterdam – October 16, 2023 – Wolters Kluwer has launched several upgrades to its Enablon Vision Platform , bringing new functionality, automation, dashboards, and data visibility to operations, environmental, and safety teams.

The Enablon Vision Platform helps users lay the foundation for integrated risk management, by integrating, automating, and streamlining governance, risk, compliance, health and safety, environment and sustainability, business continuity, and internal audit practices across the organization. The platform provides a single source of truth for integrated risk management, and empowers users and executives to make better, more informed decisions. From supporting field staff in achieving an incident-free work environment, to simplifying environmental data collection, industry-leading enterprises use the platform to harmonize their risk approach and drive continuous improvement – from the plant floor to the executive suite.

Today's announcement marks the second occasion this year that Wolters Kluwer has launched new innovations to Version 9 2023 of the Enablon Vision Platform, which was introduced in April 2023 .

Notable additions included in today's Enablon Vision Platform Version 9 2023 SP2 release include:



New features to enhance Control of Work safety processes, like start-work checklists, where users can design checklists for their work permits. These checklists, which were previously managed outside the platform, are now fully integrated into the permit-to-work workflow, allowing users to implement changes more quickly and reduce unnecessary project delays.

New features that enhance Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) processes, including smart cards for waste management, and improvements to the way users can input, resend and improve compliance related to safety data sheets , which help ensure that hazardous chemicals are appropriately handled.

New global usability and process safety management improvements, including the introduction of safety manager dashboards that provide a snapshot of past and current site, region, or business safety issues, allowing users to make smart, agile decisions.

Enhanced integration between Incident Management and IncidentXP, which helps users reduce repeat incidents, by making it easier to quickly conduct root cause analyses.

Enhanced usability and performance improvements for mobility , including the ability to add media files, such as photos and videos, to event records in the Enablon Go mobile app, and a streamlined experience for users who need to access and manage data for multiple sites. Enhanced accessibility, including keyboard navigation and user interface compatibility with assistive technologies.

Rob Davis, Vice President of Product Management, Wolters Kluwer Enablon, said:

“The new Enablon Vision Platform functionality we're releasing today is proof of Wolters Kluwer's commitment to continual investment in innovations that ensure our single, cohesive, and user-friendly platform remains the best integrated risk solution on the market.”

Enablon, part of Wolters Kluwer's Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division , is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Operational Excellence, and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). The division helps create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive, and safe through innovative technology. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users, worldwide, rely on Enablon solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance, and reduce environmental impact.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

