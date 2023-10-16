Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 41

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 41 2023, Festi purchased in total 300,000 own shares for total amount of 54,192,500 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 41 9.okt 14:11:43 70.000 180,25 12.617.500 41 10 10:44:15 30.000 181,5 5.445.000 41 11 13:30:18 70.000 180 12.600.000 41 12 14:53:46 70.000 181 12.670.000 41 13 12:15:46 60.000 181 10.860.000 300.000 54.192.500





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 9,703,286 own shares or 3.11% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,003,286 own shares for 373,775,645 ISK and holds today 10,003,286 own shares or 3.20% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Reference is made to Festi announcement regarding reduction of the Company ́s share capital which was published on October 12, 2023. The reduction will be carried out today.