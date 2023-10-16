Flash News: OKX Wallet Is Now Supporting SOL Staking

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 16, 2023.

OKX Wallet is Now Supporting SOL Staking

OKX is pleased to announce the launch of Solana (SOL) staking on OKX Wallet , the world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds.

Solana is an open-source project that oversees a contemporary, permissionless, high-speed layer-1 blockchain. Functioning as both a cryptocurrency and a blockchain, Solana aims to elevate throughput beyond the achievements of rival blockchains while keeping expenses minimal. This crypto-computing platform is dedicated to achieving rapid transaction speeds without compromising on decentralization principles.