Tripleseat UK Announces New Partnership With Creventa Enabling Essential Pre-Order Functionality For Events

Tripleseat, the leading cloud-based sales and event management platform for the hospitality industry, announces a strategic partnership with Creventa that will empower venues to offer food and drink pre-orders, allergen compliance, and seating plans. The seamless integration combines Creventa's pre-ordering with Tripleseat's event management capabilities. Guests can now place their food and drink orders ahead of time choosing from a customised pre-set menu that can be optimised to upsell even before the event. Pre-orders not only efficiently streamline the event process by informing the back of the house directly but also reduce food wastage by ensuring the precise quantity of food and drinks is planned for.



The partnership also incorporates Creventa's allergen compliance feature, allowing teams to manage, track, and display allergen information on pre-order menus, prioritising dietary requirements and the health and safety of guests. Additionally, Tripleseat customers have the option to enable Creventa's drag-and-drop seating plan feature to help visualise the venue's spatial design for optimal crowd flow and efficiency.

"The Tripleseat partnership with Creventa is a great example of us working with UK companies to bring best-of-breed technology to restaurants and hotels,” comments Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.“All our venues and their guests will benefit from the partnership.”

Established by founders Andrew Norton and Luke Ireland in 2020, Creventa has swiftly emerged as the top-tier solution for event planners and hosts seeking a seamless and efficient method to manage food and drink pre-orders. Founder Andrew Norton comments, "Our mission from day one has been clear. To eradicate the common pitfalls and stresses of event planning and offer a reliable solution for hosts. With Creventa, every customer feels catered for, and every host feels in control.”

