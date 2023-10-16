Etiqa Insurance Singapore's With You For The Ride Campaign Embeds Itself In Singaporeans' Daily Lives

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 October 2023 - Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading insurance provider, has unveiled the first 3D captivating interactive installation at the Dhoby Ghaut MRT B3 transit hall (near Exit D) as part of its latest brand campaign, 'With You for the Ride'. The Out-of-Home (OOH) installation beckons Singaporeans to explore life's uncharted possibilities with Etiqa as their trusted companion.













Strategically positioned, this installation represents just one facet of our comprehensive, multi-channel campaign, offering a holistic array of initiatives across a 360-degree campaign mix spanning both online and offline channels. It underscores Etiqa Insurance Singapore's dedication to being 'With You for the Ride' and adds a human touch to the concept of insurance, aiming to ignite the spirit of adventure among Singaporeans. This encourages them to explore life's diverse possibilities and embrace the excitement of unexpected journeys, making it more relatable to the aspirations and dreams of Singaporeans.

Shirley Tan, Chief Marketing Officer at Etiqa Insurance Singapore, highlights, 'In a world full of uncertainties, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is more than just an insurance provider; we are 'With Singaporeans for The Ride.' Our new Out-of-Home installation at Dhoby Ghaut, the first of many exciting activities under our new brand campaign, serves as an invitation to all Singaporeans to embark on a journey of possibility with Etiqa Insurance Singapore as their trusted companion. We believe that together, we can transform life's unexpected journey into one filled with excitement, further empowered by the security of knowing we have got you covered.'

Launch of 'With You for the Ride' social media contest

To celebrate the launch of this new campaign, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is inviting members of the public to join its 'With You for the Ride' social media contest. Participants can join the fun by snapping a photo featuring themselves having fun on the installation's interactive elements and posting the photo on Instagram with the tag @etiqasg and #WithYouForTheRide, to stand a chance to win one of the 100 exclusive sets of Etiqa Insurance Singapore macarons.

The contest runs from October 16th, 2023, to November 11th, 2023. For full terms and conditions of the contest, visit Etiqa Insurance Singapore's Instagram page (@etiqasg).

The 'With You for the Ride' campaign is widely featured across digital, social media and out-of-home channels including bus wraps, MRT stations, and movie theatres in Singapore. To learn more about Etiqa Insurance Singapore's 'With You for The Ride' campaign, please visit

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Insurance Singapore)

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is a licensed life and general insurance company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act. The local insurer is the Singapore operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group a leading insurance and takaful business in ASEAN offering life and general insurance and family and general takaful products through its agents, branches, offices and bancassurance network in the region. Etiqa is rated 'A' by credit rating agency Fitch for the group's 'Favorable' business profile and 'Very Strong' capitalisation.

Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.



