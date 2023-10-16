Lincoln Green Solicitors Helps Individuals Victimised By The Metatrader Scam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lincoln Green Solicitors is pleased to announce that they help individuals victimised by trading platform type crypto scams . This scam lures investors into learning how to trade in various financial markets. They promise access to a qualified financial advisor , but these advisors are unlicensed and unregulated.Lincoln Green Solicitors understands how tempting these scams can be and how convincing the financial advisors are. They build trust with their victims, directing them to fake platforms where victims deposit funds. The advisors show the victim they are making money quickly, encouraging them to invest more to compound the money they receive. The hosts manipulate these false trading platforms to appear as if individuals are making money. However, after investing large amounts of money, the price rapidly falls, and trading is closed to prevent individuals from removing their funds.Lincoln Green Solicitors focuses on helping individuals victimised by scams or misrepresentations to ensure they can recover their funds. Many individuals lose significant money to the Metatrader scam and other scams. Their experienced lawyers are dedicated to helping individuals recover financially.Anyone interested in learning how they help individuals victimised by the Metatrader scam can find out more by visiting the Lincoln Green Solicitors website or calling 0300 303 3819.About Lincoln Green Solicitors: Lincoln Green Solicitors is a trusted legal firm providing representation in legal matters, ensuring high ethical standards. They work with clients to recover monies lost due to scams, including crypto, solar panels, timeshares , and more. Their experienced team works with integrity and honesty, giving clients confidence in their cases. Clients pay no fees unless Lincoln Green wins their cases.

