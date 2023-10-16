Heald Solicitors Supports Families During Divorce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Heald Solicitors is pleased to announce that they support families during divorce after the holidays. They recognise that the number of divorces filed increases in January, with many families staying together for one last round of holidays before parting ways.When couples choose to divorce, there's never a good time to move forward. However, statistics show that divorce rates increase after the Christmas holidays, with the most significant number of divorces filed in January. In addition to staying together for Christmas, some other contributing factors to this statistic include holiday stress, aiming for a new life in the new year, end-of-year deadlines for pre- or post-nuptial agreements, and privacy concerns when spending significant time with family. Regardless of the reason, more individuals seek divorce solicitors once the Christmas holidays are over.As the end of the year approaches, Heald Solicitors is preparing for the uptick in divorce cases, aiming to help families navigate the emotionally charged waters of divorce and build a life apart. Few people decide to divorce lightly. Discussing the details and potential outcomes with a solicitor ensures individuals are prepared to make the best decision for their well-being.Anyone interested in learning how they support families during divorce after the holidays can find out more by visiting the Heald Solicitors website or calling 01908 662277.About Heald Solicitors: Heald Solicitors provides various legal services for individuals and businesses, including family law , wills and trusts, residential conveyance, corporate law, litigation and dispute resolution, real estate, and construction . Their experienced team of solicitors works closely with clients to provide guidance and support for positive outcomes. They proudly represent clients in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

