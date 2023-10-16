Vision Training & Consultancy Sdn Bhd (VTCSB) Launches Effective Training Modules

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vision Training & Consultancy Sdn Bhd (VTCSB) launches effective and excellent training modules for employees

IPOH, PERAK, MALAYSIA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vision Training & Consultancy Sdn Bhd (VTCSB) launches effective and excellent training modules for employees to develop their skills and for career enhancement. Few months ago, we have been in talks with many HRD Corp registered Trainers and has come up with a wealth of training modules for staff development ranging from Logistics, Shipping & Supply Chain Management, Team Building to even First Aid and CPR. As a result, VTCSB was able to come up with a list of masterpieces for the development of continuous learning. Many more programs or courses will be constantly added as we continue to collaborate with skillful and experienced trainers from various fields.Excellent trainings are available for Shipping and logistics Management, Safe Handling & Driving Skills, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Procurement, Production and Manufacturing Operations, Quality Management System, Soft Skills, Safety & Health, Technical Skills, Human Resources Management & Security Management. A comprehensive and detailed information can be found on our website at vision-trainings.All our trainers are very experienced in each of their field and from various industries covering most relevant topics and timely subjects to the audiences. This helps participants to explore their shortcomings and pursue improvements. As we know, an enhanced employee contributes well to the organization and society.We are delighted to continue to make a substantial input to the world of training and development. We understand the importance in our part in providing what the market really needs in developing their employees. Great initiatives have been taken to ensure that trainers who are engaged with us fulfil the criteria's of providing the best for the clients. We look forward to continuing our efforts in nurturing a culture of excellent continuous learning in Malaysian employees of all levels, said Shan, CEO of Vision Training & Consultancy Sdn Bhd.He also said that they are positioning VTC as the most sought-after training provider in the region. Visitors to their website are encouraged to engage and work together with them to have a fulfilling training and development for their employees. They can be reached at 017-4839123/017-4554272 or email at / Website: vision-trainings

