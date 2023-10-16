Pakistan cuts prices of petrol, diesel after declining trend of petroleum prices in global market

(MENAFN) Pakistan has decided to reduce the prices of both petrol and diesel as a response to the declining trend of petroleum prices in the international market. The finance ministry officially announced this development, highlighting the significant drop in prices. Specifically, the price of petrol will see a substantial reduction, falling by 40 Pakistani rupees, which equates to approximately $0.144. As a result of this adjustment, the new price of petrol will be set at 283.38 rupees per litre, effective from October 16. Additionally, the price of high-speed diesel will also experience a notable decrease, with a reduction of 15 rupees, bringing the cost down to 303.18 rupees per litre. This decision comes as a response to the changing dynamics in the global petroleum market, reflecting the fluctuations in international prices.



This move by Pakistan's government is seen as a measure to align domestic fuel prices with the current international market conditions. As the international market has experienced a decline in petroleum prices, Pakistan aims to pass on these cost savings to its citizens by reducing the prices of essential fuels. The decision to lower petrol and diesel prices will likely have an impact on the cost of living and transportation for the people of Pakistan, providing some relief in a challenging economic environment. It also reflects the government's effort to balance the economic interests of the nation, as fluctuations in fuel prices can have far-reaching effects on various sectors of the economy.



It's important to note that these adjustments in fuel prices are made in consideration of the exchange rate, as the international petroleum market operates in dollars. The exchange rate plays a pivotal role in determining the final retail prices of fuel in local currency. In this context, the exchange rate is crucial in evaluating the cost savings that have resulted in the price reduction of petrol and diesel. As the exchange rate remains a dynamic element in fuel pricing, these changes will be closely monitored to ensure the continued alignment of domestic fuel costs with international market trends. This demonstrates Pakistan's commitment to ensuring that its citizens benefit from international market movements in petroleum prices.



In summary, Pakistan's decision to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel is a response to the decreasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market. The finance ministry's announcement indicates that the price of petrol will decrease significantly, while high-speed diesel will also experience a notable reduction. These adjustments aim to provide cost savings to the people of Pakistan and align domestic fuel prices with international market conditions. The exchange rate is a critical factor in determining these prices, as it influences the final retail costs in local currency. Pakistan's government will continue to monitor and adapt to international market movements, ensuring that its citizens benefit from global changes in petroleum prices.

