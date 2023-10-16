Prohance Takes The Stage At OPEX Week 2023 In Sydney

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance and Niranjan Deodhar, Founder, Open Orbit at OPEX Week 2023 in Sydney, Australia

Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance and Niranjan Deodhar, Founder, Open Orbit at the Fireside Chat at OPEX Week 2023 in Sydney, Australia

Leading the Charge in Business Transformation: ProHance Showcases its SaaS offering for Streamlined Operations

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ProHance , a cutting-edge workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, took center stage at OPEX Week 2023, hosted at Rydges Sydney Central, Australia, from October 9-11, 2023.OPEX Week 2023 stands as Australia's premier event dedicated to delving into the latest trends and strategies in comprehensive business transformation and operational excellence.Known for enhancing process efficiency and productivity, ProHance showcased how it is purpose-built to arm organizations in workforce optimization and seamless management of operations. The ease of integration with existing systems equips ProHance to drive monumental gains in productivity and cost-effectiveness.Talking about ProHance's participation at OPEX Week 2023, Ankur Dhingra, CEO of ProHance, said,“We are happy to have been part of this event, that has united thought leaders and industry experts to discuss the evolving terrain of operational excellence. ProHance is consistently furnishing organizations with the instrumental tools required to run their operations and manage their workforce in an optimum manner."The event was also attended by Niranjan Deodhar, Founder of Open Orbit . Open Orbit is the Sales Channel Partner of ProHance in Australia & New Zealand.During the event, Ankur and Niranjan held a Fireside Chat on the topic, 'A First Principles Approach to Next-Gen Workforce Management, Employee Engagement, and Transformational Impact'.ProHance's participation underscored its commitment to fostering innovation and enabling businesses to navigate the ever-evolving demands of the modern workforce.

Shikha Mishra

ProHance



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube