Palestinians seek refuge in hospitals, schools, facing shortages of food, water

In the blockaded Gaza Strip, Palestinians are seeking refuge in hospitals and schools, facing shortages of food and water. Over a million individuals have evacuated their homes in anticipation of an Israeli ground invasion, which aims to dismantle Hamas following its fighters' attacks in southern Israel.



Much of Hamas' military infrastructure is hidden within urban areas, making street-by-street combat a likely cause of mounting casualties on both sides. Israel has not provided a timetable for a ground incursion.



All eyes are on the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, where U.S. and international mediators are close to reaching a deal for a humanitarian cease-fire, allowing aid to enter Gaza and permitting foreigners to leave. The crossing was closed almost a week ago due to Israeli airstrikes.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has denied the existence of such a cease-fire, while hundreds of individuals have gathered on the Palestinian side of the crossing.



Supplies of food, water, and medicine in Gaza are dwindling. Hospitals claim they are on the verge of collapse and are unable to comply with Israeli demands to evacuate patients. Despite over a week of devastating Israeli airstrikes that have demolished entire neighborhoods, militant rocket fire into Israel continues.



According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded since the conflict began, exceeding the casualties from the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks. This makes it the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. Over 1,400 Israelis, primarily civilians, have lost their lives in Hamas' October 7 assault. Israel reports that at least 155 others, including children, have been captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza. This is the deadliest conflict for Israel since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria.



Israel has issued orders for over 1 million Palestinians, nearly half of the territory's population, to relocate to the southern part of Gaza. The military claims this is an attempt to clear civilians ahead of an anticipated major campaign against Hamas in the northern region, where the militants are believed to have extensive networks of tunnels and rocket launchers.



Hamas has advised people to remain in their homes, and on Sunday, the Israeli military released photos it claimed showed a Hamas roadblock preventing traffic from moving south. For a third consecutive day, Israel's military has established a safe corridor for people to travel from the north to the south, operating between 8 AM and noon. It was reported that over 600,000 individuals have already evacuated the Gaza City area.



Gaza's hospitals are expected to run out of generator fuel within the next 24 hours, putting the lives of thousands of patients in jeopardy, according to the UN. Gaza's sole power plant has ceased operation due to fuel shortages, caused by Israel's complete closure of the 40-kilometer (25-mile) long territory in the wake of the Hamas attack.



The World Health Organization has reported that hospitals are overwhelmed as people seek safety. They have expressed concerns about disease outbreaks due to mass displacement and inadequate water and sanitation conditions. Four hospitals in northern Gaza are no longer functioning, and 21 have received evacuation orders from Israel. Doctors have refused to evacuate, fearing it would result in the deaths of critically ill patients and newborns on ventilators.



Israel's decision to cut off water supplies, in conjunction with the lack of fuel for pumps and desalination stations, has led to shortages, putting 3,500 patients in 35 hospitals across Gaza at risk.

