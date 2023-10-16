Sports Drink Market Poised To Reach $36.35 Billion By 2028 | Backed By Extensive 140-Page Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India , Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports drink market size is predicted to reach USD 36.35 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growing number of health-conscious consumers around the world will consequently aid the sports drinks market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the growing number of athletes and sports persons will also encourage the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Get a Sample Research PDF:

According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the number of NCAA athletes stretched high. In 2017-18 approximately 494,992 students participated in NCAA championship sports, which was an increase of more than 3,000 since 2016-17. Furthermore, the growing focus of males and females on sports activities will have a positive impact on the sports drink market revenue. For instance, the number of men's teams nationwide increased by 62 in the past years, while women's teams increased by 64. Women's teams have outnumbered men's teams since 1996-97. List of Key Players Profiled in the Sports Drink Market :

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

BA Sports Nutrition

AJE group

Britvic PLC.

MyDrink Beverages

Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle SA

GlaxoSmithKline plc. Abbott Nutrition co

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.2% 2028 Value Projection USD 36.35 Billion Market Size in 2020 USD 26.24 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 140 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Type

By Brand

By Packaging Type

By Distribution Channel By Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Sports Drink Market Growth Drivers Increasing Inclination towards Physical Fitness to Propel Market Growth Rising Focus of Manufacturers to Introduce Innovative and Healthy Flavours to Facilitate Growth

the market size stood at USD 26.24 billion in 2020.

The sports drinks market report executes a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the market. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

The Future of the Sports Drink Market

The sports drink market is poised for continued growth, driven by the intersection of sports, fitness, and health-conscious lifestyles. As consumers demand healthier and more sustainable options, brands will need to focus on innovation, sustainable practices, and health-oriented marketing. Customization and personalization will also play a significant role in the future of this industry, allowing companies to cater to a broader spectrum of consumers.

Innovations in the Sports Drink Market

The sports drink market is far from stagnant. Several innovations have emerged to meet evolving consumer demands:

Functional Ingredients: Drinks fortified with electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals are being combined with functional ingredients like collagen, adaptogens, and probiotics, enhancing their appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Personalized Hydration: Technology-driven companies are offering personalized hydration solutions, such as wearable devices that track sweat composition and provide recommendations for sports drink intake tailored to an individual's needs.

Online Sales and Subscription Models: Companies are increasingly exploring direct-to-consumer (DTC) models and subscription services to tap into the e-commerce trend, making it more convenient for consumers to access their favorite sports drinks.

Rising Demand for Sports Drinks to Boost Market Prospects in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to the increasingly health-conscious population in the region. For instance, in 2018, approximately 55% of the American population lived a healthier lifestyle. Furthermore, the rising demand for sports drinks in the U.S. due to the presence of major players such as Gatorade, PowerAde, and BodyArmor will further influence the sports drinks market trends in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high demand for sports drinks in the forthcoming owing to the rising disposable income in developing countries such as India, China, and, Japan. In addition, an increasing number of health-conscious consumers will impel companies to introduce new sports drinks, which in turn will boost the sports drink market share by brand.

Key Market Trends

Health and Wellness Focus: With a growing emphasis on health and wellness, consumers are actively seeking beverages that offer functional benefits. Sports drinks, packed with electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, are positioned as ideal for replenishing lost fluids during exercise, making them increasingly popular among fitness enthusiasts.

Innovative Ingredients: Market players are continuously exploring innovative ingredients such as plant-based electrolytes, natural sweeteners, and adaptogens to cater to evolving consumer preferences. These ingredients enhance the nutritional profile of sports drinks, attracting a wider customer base.

Targeted Marketing: Sports drink companies are focusing on specific consumer segments, including athletes, seniors, and children. Customized marketing strategies and packaging designs are tailored to appeal to these diverse demographics, increasing brand loyalty.

Sustainability: Eco-friendly packaging and sustainable sourcing of ingredients have become crucial in the sports drink market. Brands are making strides in reducing their carbon footprint and adopting environmentally friendly practices.

Launch of Gatorade by BOLT24 to Augment Growth Process

Gatorade, an American manufacturer of sports-themed beverage and food products, announced the unveiling of BOLT24. The company's new sports drink is a low-calorie electrolyte beverage, as the Bolt24 contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners and is aimed at athletes to keep them hydrated around the clock. The announcement for the new drink by the company is expected to fuel demand among athletes owing to the natural and organic content of the drink, which in turn will facilitate the sports drinks market share. Furthermore, Gatorade's senior vice president, Brett O'Brien, said in a statement, the drink is sea salt and watermelon based, something else that distinguishes it from other Gatorade products. He further added the new drink would allow the company "to think about athletes in a whole different way." In addition, the rising R&D investments by key players for the development of innovative sports drinks aimed at athletes will enable healthy growth of the market, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business InsightsTM

Key Industry Developments:



June 2019: Coca-Cola declared the introduction of its Powerade sports beverage in India to expand its portfolio and offer a number of options to consumers in India. July 2019: Gatorade announced the launch of BOLT24, a low-calorie electrolyte beverage for athletes. This product includes no artificial sweeteners or flavors and is designed for hydration.

