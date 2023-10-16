(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 16 October 2023
Announcement no. 99/2023 Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)
Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital Markets Act, we hereby publish preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) in bonds issued by Jyske Realkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.
