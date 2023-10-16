Israel army expresses commitment to extending operations across Middle East

(MENAFN) Amid Israel's ongoing and persistent bombardment of the Gaza Strip, a spokesperson from the Israeli army declared on Sunday the country's commitment to operating "across the entire Middle East" in pursuit of its security objectives.



“We are always looking around us, in the entire Middle East,” an Israeli newspaper cited Daniel Hagari as declaring.



“The IDF will operate anywhere in the Middle East to fulfill Israel’s security aims. We are highly prepared in all arenas,” he further mentioned.



In addition to the ongoing Israeli air attacks targeting the besieged Palestinian enclave, there have been reports of frequent clashes occurring along the Lebanon border, adding to the complexity of the region's current unrest.



During the previous weekend, Israeli forces initiated a sustained military offensive in response to a military incursion by Hamas into Israeli territories, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.



This conflict was initially ignited when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multifaceted surprise attack that encompassed a barrage of rocket launches and incursions into Israel through various means, including land, sea, and air.



Hamas explained that their operation was a response to what they viewed as provocations, including the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalating violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians. Subsequently, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron, a campaign aimed at targeting Hamas installations within the Gaza Strip, further intensifying the situation in the region.

