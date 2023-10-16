Israel forces more than 1M individuals to evacuate their residences in Gaza

(MENAFN) More than one million individuals have been forced to evacuate their residences in Gaza, amidst scenes of chaos and hopelessness, as Israel subjected the Hamas-controlled region to relentless bombardment. Meanwhile, Israel continued to amass troops in preparation for a potential comprehensive ground invasion on Monday.



Israel declared a state of war against the Islamist group shortly after waves of its fighters breached the heavily fortified border on October 7. During this breach, they engaged in acts of violence such as shooting, stabbing, and setting fire to more than 1,400 individuals, the majority of whom were civilians.



In response to the most devastating attack in its history, Israel initiated an unrelenting bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip, leading to the destruction of neighborhoods and claiming the lives of at least 2,670 people, with the majority being civilians.



In light of an Israeli directive to relocate to the southern areas of the Gaza Strip, residents from the northern part of the enclave have been compelled to abandon their homes. They are seeking shelter wherever they can, whether it be on the streets or within UN-administered schools. As a result, it has become a common sight to witness Palestinians carrying their meager belongings, whether in bags, suitcases, or loaded onto three-wheeled motorbikes, worn-out cars, vans, and even donkey-drawn carts. "No electricity, no water, no internet. I feel like I'm losing my humanity," As conveyed by Mona Abdel Hamid, aged 55, who escaped from Gaza City to Rafah in the southern part of the enclave, she has been compelled to seek refuge with unfamiliar individuals.



In an interview with the CBS news program 60 Minutes, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed the view that while there's a necessity to take action against extremists, any attempt by Israel to seize control of Gaza would be a substantial error.



Israel, deeply aggrieved and angered, has assembled its forces on the outskirts of the blockaded territory, home to 2.4 million people. The Israeli army has announced its readiness for a comprehensive assault, which would encompass land, air, and sea operations, along with a significant ground offensive. "We are at the beginning of intense or enhanced military operations in Gaza City," representative for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Jonathan Conricus stated. "It would be unsafe for civilians to stay there," he continued.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to return to Israel on Monday following an urgent tour of Middle Eastern nations. The purpose of his tour was to make concerted efforts to prevent a broader crisis in this highly volatile region.

