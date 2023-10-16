Azerbaijan Is Among Countries Facing Water Resources Shortages, - FAO Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan is
among the 20 countries that suffer most from a lack of water
resources, Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO) Muhammad Nasar said, Trend reports.
He spoke at an event dedicated to the opening of the Faculty of
Agricultural and Food Sciences of the ADA University, as well as
the UN Food and Agriculture Organization Coordination Office in
Azerbaijan and World Food Day.
"In Azerbaijan, more than 70 percent of water resources are used
for agriculture. I hope that the Faculty of Agriculture and Food
Sciences will contribute to more efficient use of water resources
as well as to the development of agriculture," Nasar added.
Touching upon the topic of drinking water, the UN representative
noted that only 3–4 percent of water facilities in the world can be
used as drinking water.
Over the past few years, 44 new sources of drinking water have
been created in Azerbaijan.
In particular, work is currently underway in Karabakh and
Eastern Zangezur on the formation of new sources of drinking
water.
Also, an agency has been established in Azerbaijan, the main
activity of which is aimed at providing agricultural entrepreneurs
with water for reclamation purposes.
