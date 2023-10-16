Taxpayers In Azerbaijan To Face Changes From 2024 (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.
Taxpayers in
Azerbaijan will be able to enter the electronic cabinet only with
enhanced means of electronic signature from next year, the State
Tax Service of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
It is noted that taxpayers in Azerbaijan from January 1, 2024,
will be restricted from accessing the electronic cabinet using a
code-password issued by the tax authority.
"Taxpayers will be able to use this opportunity only with the
help of enhanced means of electronic signature," the state service
said.
In addition, about 252 tax control measures were carried out in
125 taxpayers operating in different spheres, including import of
products, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing of products,
and public catering, and 210 violations were revealed in 99
taxpayers from January through September 2023. As a result of
operational measures of tax control, financial sanctions amounting
to 1.6 million manat ($941,176) were applied.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107246147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.