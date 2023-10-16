Taxpayers In Azerbaijan To Face Changes From 2024 (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Taxpayers in Azerbaijan will be able to enter the electronic cabinet only with enhanced means of electronic signature from next year, the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

It is noted that taxpayers in Azerbaijan from January 1, 2024, will be restricted from accessing the electronic cabinet using a code-password issued by the tax authority.

"Taxpayers will be able to use this opportunity only with the help of enhanced means of electronic signature," the state service said.

In addition, about 252 tax control measures were carried out in 125 taxpayers operating in different spheres, including import of products, wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing of products, and public catering, and 210 violations were revealed in 99 taxpayers from January through September 2023. As a result of operational measures of tax control, financial sanctions amounting to 1.6 million manat ($941,176) were applied.

