Uzbekistan, China Pioneer Direct Regional Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Uzbekistan's
Air Marakanda and China Southern Airlines have launched direct
flights between their respective cities of Samarkand and Urumqi,
having achieved the distinction of becoming the premier carriers to
inaugurate flight services connecting these two cities, Trend
reports.
Flights will be operational once a week on Mondays, while return
flights from Urumqi International Airport to Samarkand are
scheduled for Sundays. The flights will be via Boeing 737-800
aircraft, featuring a two-class configuration comprising business
class and economy.
Within the framework of the event, a press conference was also
held with the participation of Director General of Air Marakanda
Anton Khojayan, Deputy Director General for Commerce of Air
Marakanda Artem Pak, Head of the Samarkand regional branch of the
Civil Service Development Agency under the President of Uzbekistan
Rustam Kobilov, and Director General of the China Southern Airlines
representative office in Tashkent Shen Yi.
During the press conference, the participants noted the great
potential of the newly launched air service between Samarkand and
Urumqi and also discussed further prospects for development in the
fields of tourism and trade between the two states.
In addition, the participants announced plans to further open
new destinations from China to Samarkand in the near future.
