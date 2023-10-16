Kazakhstan Plans To Hold IPO Of Air Astana

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. Kazakhstan
plans to hold an IPO (Initial Public Offering) of Air Astana JSC as
part of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan, Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting of the State Commission on
Economic Modernization, which was chaired by the Prime Minister of
Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov.
Based on the results of the consideration, the State Commission
supported the proposed approaches, timing and structure of the Air
Astana JSC IPO, which involves reducing the size of the stake owned
by Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC to less than 51 percent
of the total number of outstanding shares of Air Astana JSC.
In conclusion, the Prime Minister gave a number of relevant
instructions to the concerned government bodies.
Air Astana (legal name of Air Astana JSC) is a group of airlines
based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. It is the largest airline in
Kazakhstan, operating domestic and international scheduled flights
on 67 routes.
The company is a joint venture of the Samruk-Kazyna National
Welfare Fund JSC (51 percent) and the British company BAE Systems
PLC (49 percent), formed in October 2001.
