Defender Suvs Rally Comes Around In Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The Azerbaijan
Automobile Federation, Autolux Azerbaijan, and Nargis magazine have
organized a motor rally of "Land Rover Defender" off-road vehicles
on the Baku-Shamakhi-Ismayilli route, Trend reports.
The motor rally started at Heydar Aliyev Center and ended with
the organization of a number of programs in Shamakhi and Ismayilli
districts.
As part of the rally, bicycles and various gifts were presented
to the children of martyrs and veterans of the second Karabakh war
in Shamakhi district.
On behalf of the organizers, certificates were given to each
participant in a program of entertainment that was organized in the
Ismayilli district.
