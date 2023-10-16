Defender Suvs Rally Comes Around In Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, Autolux Azerbaijan, and Nargis magazine have organized a motor rally of "Land Rover Defender" off-road vehicles on the Baku-Shamakhi-Ismayilli route, Trend reports.

The motor rally started at Heydar Aliyev Center and ended with the organization of a number of programs in Shamakhi and Ismayilli districts.

As part of the rally, bicycles and various gifts were presented to the children of martyrs and veterans of the second Karabakh war in Shamakhi district.

On behalf of the organizers, certificates were given to each participant in a program of entertainment that was organized in the Ismayilli district.