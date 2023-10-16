Defender Suvs Rally Comes Around In Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)


10/16/2023 4:33:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, Autolux Azerbaijan, and Nargis magazine have organized a motor rally of "Land Rover Defender" off-road vehicles on the Baku-Shamakhi-Ismayilli route, Trend reports.

The motor rally started at Heydar Aliyev Center and ended with the organization of a number of programs in Shamakhi and Ismayilli districts.

As part of the rally, bicycles and various gifts were presented to the children of martyrs and veterans of the second Karabakh war in Shamakhi district.

On behalf of the organizers, certificates were given to each participant in a program of entertainment that was organized in the Ismayilli district.

MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107246144

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search