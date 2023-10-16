Global Internet Access Market Hits $525.3 Billion In 2022, Driven By Soaring Mobile Broadband Subscriptions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Access Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Internet Access industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2018-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



The Internet access market includes all Internet service revenues collected to provide narrowband and broadband Internet access through consumer and business channels. All revenues calculated are retail revenues that are exclusive of taxes. Only fixed communication is included, and mobile phone connections are not considered.

The market is categorized into segments such as xDSL, cable, fixed wireless access, fiber optic (FTTH/B), and others segment.

Digital subscriber lines (xDSL) refer collectively to all types of digital subscriber lines, including ADSL and SDSL, and HDSL. DSL technologies use modulation schemes to pack data onto copper wires. They are used only for connections from a telephone switching station to a home or office, not between switching stations. xDSL operates over existing copper telephone lines and requires short runs to a central telephone office. The technology can be used for the Internet, data, and video. Some varieties are also able to carry voice.

Cable services refer to systems using coaxial cable and successive technologies (e.g., HFC) in transporting television broadcasts, Internet, and voice in the access network. Coaxial cable can achieve bandwidth speeds faster than 750 Mbps, but analog TV pictures require some 8 Mbps of bandwidth, and transmission of Internet and voice signals takes place at much lower rates.

Fixed wireless access refers to local access via fixed wireless links. Owing to the increasing convergence of technologies perceived as mobile and those perceived as fixed, part of the focus in our definition is on the mobility of the device or customer premise equipment. Fixed wireless access subscriptions only include lines with fixed devices, within the customer's premises or a narrow, restrained zone. Services allowing restrained mobility within a neighborhood or a town are considered mobile for the purposes of our forecasts. It can be either narrowband or broadband.

Fiber Optic (FTTH/B) estimates focus on fiber to the home as well as fiber to the building connections. In other words, we include fiber access lines connecting directly to the customer's premises, a definition that encompasses so-called FTTH (fiber to the home) and to a building (FTTB - fiber to the building) within which the connection could be a range of different technologies. FTTC (fiber to the curb) is not included in our estimates.

The others segment includes access through ISDN, WiMAX, and other access mediums, such as satellite and powerline.

Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) is a system of digital phone connections, which allows voice, data, and Internet communications to be transmitted simultaneously using end-to-end digital connectivity.

WiMAX refers to wireless access lines using WiMAX technology, or so-called pre-WiMAX fixed wireless solutions. As WiMAX technology evolves, mobile WiMAX solutions are emerging that are not captured in our fixed forecasts (but are captured in GlobalData's global mobile forecasts). As with traditional fixed wireless technologies, a key element of our definition is the degree of mobility of the device or customer premises equipment in this context. We consider a device attached to a fixed base and designed for stationary usage to be "fixed". Hence, our definition also includes so-called portable WiMAX, in which usage is primarily stationary (rather than mobile).

The market volumes represent the total number of internet users. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates.

The global internet access market had total revenues of $525.3 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2017 and 2022.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 10.3% between 2017 and 2022, to reach a total of 4.4 billion Internet Users in 2022. The increased daily usage of internet via mobile phones and increase in mobile broadband subscriptions is driving the market growth of the internet access market in the country. According to in-house research, the number of mobile internet subscribers in the China increased from 102,874,000 in 2021 to 110,401,200 in 2022.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global internet access market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global internet access market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key internet access market players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global internet access market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy



What was the size of the global internet access market by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the global internet access market in 2027?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global internet access market?

How has the market performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the global internet access market?

Companies Mentioned



China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd

AT&T Inc

Deutsche Telekom AG

Comcast Corporation

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Bharti Airtel Limited

NTT DOCOMO Inc

Telenor ASA

BT Group plc

Iliad SA

Telefonica, S.A.

Orange SA

SFR SA

Bouygues Telecom SA

United Internet AG

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG

Vodafone GmbH

Telstra Group Limited

TPG Telecom Ltd

Singtel Optus Pty Ltd

Vocus Group Ltd

Telefonica Brasil SA

America Movil, SA DE C.V.

TIM Brazil S.A.

BCE Inc.

Rogers Communications, Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc

TELUS Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

Indosat Ooredoo

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk

TIM S.p.A.

Swisscom, Ltd.

Tessellis SpA

KDDI Corporation

NIFTY Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Ziggo Bond Company B.V.

T-Mobile Netherlands Holding B.V.

Koninklijke KPN NV

MTS PJSC

Public Joint-Stock Co MegaFon

Rostelecom

Telia Company AB

Tele2 AB

TDC Holding A/S

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

StarHub Ltd

M1 Ltd

Next Generation Satellite Communications Ltd

Vodacom Group Limited

MTN Group Limited

Telkom SA SOC Limited

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Ltd

KT Corporation

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

LG Uplus Corp

Vodafone Group Plc

Masmovil Ibercom SA

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS

Sky Limited

Liberty Global plc

Talktalk Telecom Group Ltd Charter Communications, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.





Tags Broadband Fiber to the Home FTTH Internet Access Internet Services