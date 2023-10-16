US instructs diplomats to avoid using terms like ‘ ceasefire’, ‘de-escalation’

(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that the United States State Department has instructed diplomats to avoid employing terms like "de-escalation" or "ceasefire" when discussing the ongoing conflict in Gaza, amid the sustained clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants. This directive comes in the wake of a Hamas-led attack that resulted in casualties, prompting loud declarations of support from United States officials for Israel's right to defend itself.



According to undisclosed sources cited by various media outlets, a communication circulated within the State Department on Friday urged caution in United States press materials, recommending the avoidance of phrases such as "restoring calm," "end to violence/bloodshed," or "de-escalation/ceasefire." The Huffington Post, which obtained a copy of this directive, described it as a "stunning signal" and an indication of the White House's apparent reluctance to advocate for Israeli restraint in the conflict. This development coincided with a fresh round of airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation to the aforementioned Hamas-led attack.



When questioned about this directive, an unnamed State Department official declined to comment on internal communications, underscoring the sensitivity of the matter. Despite the behind-the-scenes discussions, at a press event in Qatar later that Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that the United States had communicated to Israel the "importance of taking every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians" in Gaza. He acknowledged the suffering of many Palestinian families in Gaza, emphasizing that the loss of civilian lives was not their fault.



The intricacies of language and terminology in diplomatic discourse highlight the complexities surrounding the situation, with the United States carefully calibrating its messaging while addressing the ongoing conflict in the region. This directive signifies a nuanced approach in a highly charged geopolitical context, acknowledging the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the conflict in Gaza.





MENAFN16102023000045015687ID1107246134