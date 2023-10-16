Hamas reports IDF attacks on Gaza clearing out convoys

(MENAFN) According to Hamas officials, Israeli airstrikes targeting evacuation convoys leaving Gaza City have resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens, primarily women and children. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not yet responded to these allegations. This follows the IDF's directive for over one million residents to vacate the northern part of Gaza, citing it as a measure to safeguard lives.



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that numerous vehicles carrying evacuees from the north were struck, leading to the loss of over 40 lives and leaving around 150 individuals wounded. This information was sourced from health authorities within the Hamas-administered Palestinian enclave. The gravity of these incidents prompted many to abandon their evacuation attempts and return to their homes, as relentless Israeli bombardments from air, sea, and land persisted.



Hamas' media office asserted on Friday that civilian cars were targeted in three distinct locations, purportedly resulting in the deaths of 70 individuals. The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Al-Shifa Medical Complex is currently treating numerous victims who were injured due to the Israeli occupation forces targeting citizens compelled to leave their residences.



As of now, the IDF has not issued a response regarding the allegations, and there is uncertainty surrounding whether militants were present among the convoy passengers. In response to the escalating conflict, tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought refuge in southern areas, spurred by Israel's directive on Thursday night. This directive initially granted Gaza residents a 24-hour window to evacuate from the north, emphasizing the imperative of preserving lives in anticipation of an anticipated ground offensive, as outlined by the UN. Preceding this evacuation order, over 400,000 Palestinians had already experienced internal displacement due to the intensifying hostilities.



MENAFN16102023000045015687ID1107246118