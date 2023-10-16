Jordan Partakes In Youth Ideas For Sustainability Forum In Doha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- Jordan is currently taking part in the "Youth Ideas for Sustainability Forum" held in Doha, which commenced on Monday and will run until Thursday.Organized by Qatar's Ministry of Sports and Youth, the forum aims to foster the exchange of youth experiences in the realm of sustainability while equipping young individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to sustain their initiatives.The event strives to create an environment that nurtures innovation in program design and community activities, emphasizing the alignment of these initiatives with sustainable development objectives.Furthermore, the forum seeks to empower capable young leaders in developing strategies for sustainable development.In addition to Jordan, participating countries in the forum include members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as well as Morocco.The Qatari Ministry of Sports highlighted in a statement today that the forum serves as a platform for youth from participating nations to refine their initiatives, ensuring they contribute effectively to the achievement of sustainable development goals.Through interactive workshops led by certified trainers and experienced professionals, the forum seeks to enhance the development of these initiatives to meet international standards and maximize their effectiveness, sustainability, and societal impact.With a focus on practical learning and theoretical insights, the forum strives to empower youth with the necessary tools and knowledge to drive sustainable development in their communities and beyond.