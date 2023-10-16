King Hussein Bridge To Remain Open For Passenger Traffic

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Monday officially announced that King Hussein Bridge will continue to be open to passenger traffic until the departure of a limited number of 2000 passengers.In a statement, the Directorate emphasized that there will be no alterations to the travel procedures at the Sheikh Hussein Crossing and the Southern Crossing.Furthermore, the Directorate has urged the public to diligently follow any statements and updates pertaining to travel procedures, encouraging travelers to stay informed through various media outlets regarding the operational hours of both the bridges and crossings.