Applications Open For M7's Zwara Programme, With Focus On Furniture Design

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Applications for the 4th edition of M7's Zwara programme are open until October 29.

The programme is set to be an integral part of the 'Masterpieces of Furniture Design' exhibition, with an emphasis on furniture design and its impact on contemporary designers, it announced on Instagram.

Zwara endeavours to ignite creativity and foster collaboration within the vibrant context of Qatar's creative scene. It spans approximately three to four months and serves as a catalyst for designers to craft prototype furniture pieces that draw inspiration from the exhibited masterpieces.

The programme encompasses various elements, including guided tours, design and production phases, an immersive week-long residency, and skill development opportunities.

M7 Director, Maha Al Sulaiti expressed her enthusiasm about the programme's evolution into furniture design, noting that it initially ventured into the world of fashion.

She highlighted their keen interest in motivating designers to delve into interior design and furniture design disciplines.“We're also wanting to encourage our designers to focus on interior design and furniture design disciplines.” Al Sulaiti disclosed that the programme's thematic focus for this year is on furniture and interior design, while their sights are already set on sustainability for the year 2023. She said that sustainability is a topic of paramount importance to M7, and they aim to explore avenues to integrate artisanal craftsmanship into the designer's world.

This year's Zwara programme is set to introduce several new elements, including targeted incubation workshops, continuous mentorship provided by industry luminaries, and the creation of prototype designs that will find a showcase within the Zwara exhibition.

The 4th edition of Zwara seeks to engage emerging designers who are based in Qatar, encompassing various design disciplines such as multidisciplinary design, product design, furniture design, architecture, and interior design.

Prospective designers will be assigned a specific design prompt and are required to respond within a designated timeframe. As part of their application, candidates must submit a concise essay in line with the prompt, alongside a portfolio showcasing their previous work.