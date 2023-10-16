QEERI Contributes To EU PVSEC 2023 As Exhibitor And Gold Sponsor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) participated as Gold Sponsor in the 2023 edition of the European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference (EU PVSEC), a landmark event for the international photovoltaic (PV) sector at its 40th edition.

Held in Lisbon from September 18 to 22, EU PVSEC attracted more than 1,500 academic experts, scientific researchers, and industry professionals from the international PV sector, providing them with opportunities to exchange insights and technological developments.

The conference also connected research institutions and businesses, underscoring the event's reputation as one of the leading networking platforms for individuals and companies operating in this field.

HBKU's QEERI supported this renowned conference as a Gold Sponsor, fulfilling its mission to connect academia with industry and provide them with the applied and fundamental research inputs that they require.

Speaking after the conference, Dr. Veronica Bermudez, Senior Research Director, QEERI, said:“Our support for EU PVSEC embodies our commitment to fostering productive relationships in anticipation of critical challenges facing the world. We offered both our expertise and assistance to help advance research and innovation in the PV sector. As an educational and RDI stakeholder, QEERI actively leverages common interests through its various partnerships and collaborations with esteemed local and international partners to build expertise and research capacity in Qatar.” QEERI also joined 70 organisations as an exhibitor at EU PVSEC. Its booth attracted a significant turnout at the event.