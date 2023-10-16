3-2-1 Sports Museum, Flourishing Minds Clinic Raise Mental Health Awareness

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doham Qatar: 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, in collaboration with Flourishing Minds Clinic, recently hosted the Flourishing Minds Festival, an event created around the official theme of the World Mental Health Day 2023, Mental Health is a Universal Right; featured as part of the World Federation for Mental Health Global Campaign 2023.

The four-day event, held from October 10 to 13, presented a series of activities, including engaging workshops that offered practical strategies for managing stress through various strategies, including art therapy, building emotional resilience, mindful living, and“Talk to Me” community circles.

In addition to inspiring panel discussions that showcased the power of storytelling and support systems, the festival provided a platform for individuals to connect, learn, and share. The session also showcased mindfulness and breath work, sound therapy, and music therapy as therapeutic approaches for one's mental health and well-being.

The panel discussions were among the key highlights of the event, and they covered a spectrum of crucial topics, namely a panel discussion on resilience, where experts and individuals shared their stories of resilience, providing valuable insights and coping strategies; a panel on mental health policy, where seasoned experts and advocates discussed mental health advocacy and policy reform; and a mental health hard talk, which encouraged open conversations about mental health, allowing attendees to share their voices and call for action.

Speaking at the event, President of the World Federation for Mental Health, Dr. Nasser Loza, who joined online for the opening ceremony, said that he was happy that mental health awareness is gaining much ground in the region and that more attention is being paid to this issue.

“Mental health is a human right, not only for the purposes of support, help, and therapy but also to live a good life; mental health needs to be prioritized,” Dr. Loza added.

The festival also showcased a blend of art, music, and movement, which underscored its core message that mental health is a universal right. It also provided a platform for thought-provoking discussions, emphasizing that mental well-being is a shared journey where empathy, understanding, and unity are paramount.

“Mental health is not a solitary endeavour; it is a collective journey. It's about the support of loved ones, the expertise of professionals, the courage of individuals sharing their stories, and the strength of communities coming together. It's about breaking the stigma, embracing vulnerability, and recognising that each one of us holds the potential to inspire resilience in others,” said Tina Balachandran, Partner and Clinical Director of Flourishing Minds Clinic, at the event. Meanwhile, in collaboration with the Flourishing Minds Clinic, the Qatar Cycling Federation dedicated the“Al Thakira Road ITT Race for Mental Health.” This event merges the competitive spirit of the individual time trial race with the profound purpose of raising mental health awareness. Our mission is to break down barriers, raise awareness, and advocate for the universal right to mental well-being.

In his remarks, Dr. Mohammed Jaham Al Kuwari, a bariatric surgeon and President of the Qatar Cycling Federation, said that there is a strong connection between engaging in sports activities like cycling and mental wellbeing.

“Cycling helps produce serotonin and makes people happier; everyone can practice the sport and see its great effects,” he said. The festival featured several experts and advocates in the mental health field.