Pakistan Senate Chairman Meets Qatar's Acting Charge D'affaires

Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan H E Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani met Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in Pakistan Issa bin Mohammed Al Dasam Al Kubaisi. They discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

