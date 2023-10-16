Qatar Successfully Reunites Ukrainian Children With Their Families

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar announced the successful family reunification process of Ukrainian children with their families in Ukraine, which took place during this week, marking an important step towards reuniting the children with their families.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar facilitated the hosting of the children and their families at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow during the operation and accompanied them to their destination, ensuring their safety, comfort, and well-being.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar extended its sincere gratitude and appreciation to both the Ukrainian and Russian governments for their cooperation and commitment to ensuring the safety, security and proper care of these children throughout this process.

The Ministry in its statement added that Qatar stands firmly in support of the efforts made by both the Ukrainian and Russian sides to safeguard the rights and well-being of the children affected by the ongoing crisis.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar underscored that the success of this operation reaffirms Qatar's unwavering commitment to serving as a reliable partner.

It added that this mediation effort further underscores Qatar's enduring commitment to promoting peace, stability, and security both regionally and internationally.

Qatar remains fully prepared to play a constructive role in addressing crises and conflicts around the world today.

