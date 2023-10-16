Celebrate World Food Day In Style With LG Electronics

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) This World Food Day, celebrate with friends and family, with a home-cooked meal and cold drinks, all thanks to LG Electronics's (LG) InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator. Packed with features that are not just functional but boost your kitchen's aesthetics, this flagship home appliance is one to look out for.

Celebrated on 16th of October, World Food Day commemorates the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945. It is celebrated across the world, in over 150 countries and in 50 languages, making it one of the most celebrated days in the UN calendar.

On this joyous day, we should take a moment to introspect and think back to all the delicious food we have at home. The secret to any mouth-watering plate of food, however, lies mainly in the freshness of the ingredients used in it. Most kitchen experts would know that constantly opening and closing the fridge does have an impact on food freshness and overall refrigeration quality, which is where the LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator comes in.

If you have kids who are constantly opening your fridge just to check if there is anything to eat, the LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator has a key feature that can help. Thanks to its user-oriented design philosophy and a goal to deliver customer-centric innovation, this refrigerator comes with a glass door, which is usually blacked out, until you simply knock on it twice. This will light up the refrigerator, giving a quick and easy view to what is kept inside. An ideal feature for every home, this can even come in handy if you are rushing out to get groceries, where a quick double tap can remind you what needs to be restock.

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator also comes with the Inverter Linear Compressor, allowing for efficient energy saving by using less components than conventional compressors. Additionally, this further reduces friction points, which means the refrigerator is quieter overall. The LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator also connects seamlessly with LG Smart ThinQ, allowing for easier control from a compatible smartphone. This includes setting the temperature, controlling HygieneFRESH+ and diagnosing the unit with a simple touch.

The LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator is a true beacon of innovation, as it not only enhances aesthetic values, but addresses practical needs. This World Food Day, as we celebrate the joy of food, this appliance proves itself to be a valuable addition to homes around the world, bringing together culinary pleasures in a more sustainable and convenient way.

To know more about the LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator: LG InstaView Door-in-DoorTM Knock Knock Fridge | LG UAE

