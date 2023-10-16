Meta prohibits pro-Hamas material

(MENAFN) In response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Meta, the parent company of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, has taken significant measures to combat the dissemination of what it deems as "disturbing" content. The company revealed on Friday that it had removed an astounding number of over 795,000 pieces of content in Hebrew and Arabic over the past three days alone. This staggering figure represents seven times the typical removal rate, underscoring the urgency with which Meta is addressing the issue. Many of these posts were found to be in violation of Meta's policy regarding "Dangerous Organizations and Individuals," particularly for expressing support or glorification of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group responsible for a recent lethal attack on Israel.



Meta clarified its stance on the matter, affirming that Hamas is explicitly prohibited from their platforms. The company further asserted that it diligently removes any content that praises or substantively supports the group as soon as it becomes aware of it. Notably, Meta remains committed to fostering an environment for social and political discourse, allowing space for discussions related to news reporting, human rights issues, and academic, neutral, and condemning conversations.



Additionally, Meta has taken action to remove posts containing violent or graphic images, hate speech, instances of "incitement," and coordinated efforts to cause harm. Moreover, content that "clearly identifies" Israeli hostages still held in Gaza has been promptly taken down. Certain hashtags have also been completely shut down, as they were consistently associated with posts that contravened Meta's community guidelines.



This concerted effort by Meta comes in the wake of a letter from European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton addressed to Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. In the letter, Breton raised concerns over the potential spread of false information and hate speech on Meta's platforms, warning of potential penalties. In response, a spokesperson for the company stated that teams are working tirelessly, even around the clock, to combat misinformation. This includes collaborations with third-party fact-checkers to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the content disseminated on Meta's platforms.





MENAFN16102023000045015687ID1107246094