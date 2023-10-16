(MENAFN) President Zoran Milanovic of Croatia expressed strong reservations about the decision of the Croatian Foreign Ministry to display an Israeli flag, deeming it both "idiotic" and inappropriate. Milanovic, while maintaining his initial sympathies for Israel, expressed disillusionment following what he perceived as hasty actions in the wake of the recent atrocities and massacres committed by Hamas. Addressing reporters, he emphasized the need for a nuanced response, asserting that while he condemned the actions of Hamas and expressed his horror, he believed that Israel's right to self-defense did not extend to retribution through the targeting of civilians.



The ongoing conflict has seen a surge in violence, with Hamas launching an unexpected assault on Israeli bases and settlements near Gaza. According to the latest reports from West Jerusalem, this attack has resulted in the tragic loss of over 1,300 Israeli citizens. In retaliation, Israel has declared war on the Palestinian group, unleashing a barrage of artillery and aerial strikes on Gaza, vowing to dismantle the leadership of Hamas.



Tragically, the toll on Palestinian lives has been even more staggering. The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that, in the past week alone, approximately 1,900 Palestinians, including 614 children and 370 women, have lost their lives in Gaza. Moreover, an additional 7,696 individuals have been injured, underscoring the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded.



President Milanovic's stance on this issue is emblematic of his broader political outlook. As a social democrat, he has frequently found himself at odds with the nationalist-led Croatian cabinet. In this particular instance, Milanovic cited protocol as a key factor in his objection to the flag gesture, underlining the importance of thoughtful and considerate diplomatic measures in times of crisis.



