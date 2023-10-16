Israel starts its first land attacks in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated ground operations in Gaza on Friday, marking a critical move ahead of a potential full-scale invasion of the Palestinian enclave. The objective behind these maneuvers is to locate and rescue individuals who have been taken hostage by Hamas militants. Tanks and foot soldiers were deployed by the IDF to carry out what they termed as "localized raids," emphasizing the urgency of their mission.



According to the IDF's official account on X (formerly Twitter), these raids were executed with the dual purpose of ridding the area of terrorist elements and weaponry, while also dedicating efforts to locate those who had gone missing. The military statement further detailed that infantry and armored forces were meticulously scouring the region in pursuit of any leads that might aid in the search for missing individuals. Moreover, they sought to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and cells identified within the area. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson, specified that the raids specifically targeted anti-tank guided missile squads with intentions of infiltrating Israeli territory.



Reports indicate that the forward units made crucial discoveries near the border, prompting the deployment of a larger force under the command of Lieutenant-Colonel Shimon Putrabani, as reported by the Jerusalem Post. This brigade subsequently encircled the location, leading to the retrieval and transportation of bodies to Israeli territory. While the IDF forces were gearing up for a potential ground maneuver, spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht clarified that the final order for the operation had not yet been issued by the government.



As of Friday night, Israeli officials reported a devastating toll with over 1,300 individuals losing their lives and nearly 3,500 sustaining injuries. Among the victims, both Israelis and foreigners, dozens were held hostage, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The IDF has been actively engaging with 120 families of those who remain unaccounted for, further emphasizing the urgency of their search and rescue efforts.



