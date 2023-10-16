VISTA ANNOUNCES U.S. OPERATORS' LAUNCH OF VISTA AMERICA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Providing operational excellence for VistaJet and XO clients, Vista America serves as the identity for Jet Select, Western Air Charter, XOJET Aviation and Red Wing Aviation;

David Stanley appointed as President of all Vista America Operations;

Vista has 21 offices across the U.S. and 30+ globally, including expanded maintenance sites in Van Nuys, Wisconsin, Teterboro, Baden Baden, Munich, and London; Nominated as one of the best places to work.

New York, October 16, 2023: Vista Global Holding (Vista ), the world's leading global private aviation group, today announced the launch of Vista America on behalf of U.S. operators. Vista America will operate the Vista Members' fleet in the United States for VistaJet and XO clients.

Vista America aligns Vista's renowned operating partners in the U.S.: Jet Select, Western Air Charter, XOJET Aviation and Red Wing Aviation, and will officially launch on November 1, 2023. Vista maintains non-controlling minority interests in these U.S. operating partners.

The formation of Vista America is a strategic step that will support the Group's continued investment in the U.S. market and represents a refinement of its branding in the region. Vista America will enable the company to maximize clarity, both within the organization and externally, and provide its clients with a seamless and consistent experience.

Vista America will be led by industry veteran David Stanley, who has been appointed President. Stanley brings over 19 years of industry experience to his new role at Vista America, serving most recently as Senior Director at Collins Aerospace.

Nick van der Meer, Chief Operating Officer, Vista said :“We are delighted to welcome David Stanley to Vista as the President of Vista America. David is a highly respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the private aviation market. He is the ideal person to lead Vista America as we continue to grow our business in the United States.”

David Stanley, President, Vista America, said: “I am thrilled to join Vista America and lead this exciting new chapter for Vista America Operations. The Vista Group is a world-class organization with a commitment to providing its clients with the best possible private aviation solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team at Vista America as we continue to grow the business and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

Vista is committed to providing the highest standards of safety and service in the industry. The Group has invested heavily in its global infrastructure, including maintenance sites in Van Nuys, Wisconsin, Teterboro, Baden Baden, Munich, and London. These sites support fleet refurbishment and maintenance, ensuring that the Vista Members' fleet continues to provide an efficient and reliable global service to its Members anytime, anywhere.

Vista is a global company with over 4,200 employees across 36 offices worldwide, 21 of which are in the U.S. The Group continues to attract the most talented individuals in the industry, providing them with lifelong career opportunities within the U.S. and globally, as well as the chance to learn alongside experts from a world-leading company in private aviation.

Vista companies have been nominated as one of the Best Places to Work and the Group remains committed to providing its employees with a supportive and rewarding work environment.

– Ends –

About Vista

Vista Global Holding's (Vista) subsidiaries provide worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage; subscription and membership solutions; trading and management services; and cutting-edge mobility technology. The Group's mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista's knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to all business aviation clients, through its VistaJet and XO branded services and duly licensed carriers. Vista is not a direct air carrier and does not operate or charter flights.

More Vista information and news at

Contacts



Vista Global Holding Limited (“Vista”) does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed/DOT-registered EASA or U.S. certified Vista group direct air carriers and/or partner operators. Vista holds non-controlling minority stakes in XOJET Aviation, GMJ Air Shuttle, Jet Select, Western Air Charter, Red Wing Aviation and Talon Air.

Attachment

Vista America

Vista





Vista America Will operate the Vista Members' fleet in the United States. Tags vista vista america jet select western air charter xojet aviation red wing aviation jet edge vistajet xo private jets investment Related Links