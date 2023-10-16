(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Company Announcement No 33/2023

Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark

Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36

Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank



16 October 2023

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 41

On 6 July 2023 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 600m. The share buyback programme commenced on 10 July 2023 and will be completed by 31 January 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent

Announcement

926,800

303,595,678.00 09 October 2023

10 October 2023

11 October 2023

12 October 2023

13 October 2023 16,000

16,000

15,000

15,000

14,000 313.61

315.55

316.09

320.83

318.35 5,017,760.00

5,048,800.00

4,741,350.00

4,812,450.00

4,456,900.00 Total over week 41 76,000 24,077,260.00 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

1,002,800

327,672,938.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,005,807 own shares, equal to 1.78% of the Bank's share capital.

Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment

SM 33 UK incl. enc





Attachments SM 33 UK incl. enc...