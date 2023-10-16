Palestine’ deputy health minister says ‘no one can evacuate’ northern hospitals despite Israel’s orders

(MENAFN) The deputy health minister of the Gaza Strip stated on Sunday that "no one can evacuate" Shifa along with other hospitals in the north, in spite of the Israeli order, calling compelled relocation of northern Gaza "impossible" for grounds of health and safety.



The statements made by Yousef Abu-Al-Rish were heard in a voicemail that the World Health Organization's office in the occupied Palestinian region posted on X.



"No one can imagine what is going on on the ground. It’s very horrible," Abu al-Rish declared, and further mentioned: "The evacuation of Shifa (hospital), it’s something impossible. Actually, all the other hospitals."



He emphasized that "no one can evacuate" Shifa Hospital as the majority of the patients at present are dangerous and cannot be moved, and there are not any additional beds in the hospitals in the south.



"And if we want to even transfer them, if there are extra beds in the other hospitals, which is not true, they will die because they are unstable to be transported," he stated.



"They want to evacuate all of the northern hospitals. So, all of the northern hospitals and the hemodialysis and others will be shifted to the south. Actually, how, how come?" he questioned. "Even if there is a decision for evacuation, it’s not applicable at all."



Many people have denounced the Israeli order to vacate the northern Gaza Strip, and UN representatives and others have warned that it may trigger a humanitarian crisis.

