The Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival Returns

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The anticipated return of the annual Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival October 26-29, 2023 has more pleasant surprises for attendees. This four-day epicurean experience showcasing unique flavors of Texas will explore different neighborhoods across San Antonio, with two signature events taking place in San Antonio's first neighborhood, La Villita. Guests will enjoy delicious bites from Texas chefs and restaurants, mingle with beverage makers, and learn from industry experts in educational panels, in one of San Antonio's popular open-air venues and renewed historic luxury hotel.
More than 100 star chefs are anticipated to wow guests throughout the festival.
Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival is a party with a purpose – with proceeds from the festival benefiting culinary students in Texas through a donation of $250,000 to the James Beard Foundation's scholarships and community programs.
