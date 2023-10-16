SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

SoftwareOne announces Sonia Caso as Regional President Latin America

16.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release SoftwareOne announces Sonia Caso as Regional President Latin America Stans, Switzerland I 16 October 2023 – SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Sonia Caso as Regional President Latin America (LATAM), effective 1 October 2023. Sonia most recently served as Country Leader for SoftwareOne's Spanish business. “We are delighted that Sonia has agreed to lead SoftwareOne's business in Latin America,” said Brian Duffy, CEO of SoftwareOne .“She has been instrumental in developing our market-leading presence in Spain and has the right track record, expertise and outcome-driven mindset to succeed in her new role. We see huge opportunity in Latin America as we continue to help clients reap the technological and economic benefits of the cloud and artificial intelligence and collaborate with the broader ecosystem.” “I am thrilled to join the exceptional LATAM team to drive sustainable and profitable growth in this dynamic region. Together, we will leverage our strong platform, unique capabilities and team spirit to serve clients on their digital transformation journeys to the cloud,” said Sonia Caso , Regional President Latin America . With over 20 years of industry experience, including senior roles at Dell and Insight, Sonia brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Since joining SoftwareOne in 2014, she has been responsible for the successful development of SoftwareOne's business in Spain. She holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from ESIC University and Business School in Madrid and is a certified Korn Ferry Leadership Architect coach.

