Intrusion of saltwater threatens Louisiana's citrus industry, drinking water supply

(MENAFN) Projections indicate that the intrusion of saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico into the Mississippi River is expected to persist in the coming weeks. This poses a significant threat to the drinking water supply for thousands of residents in Louisiana. In addition to concerns about drinking water, farmers in the region are urgently seeking solutions to protect their crops.



Dr. Mike Strain, the Commissioner for the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, emphasized the critical role of Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana's citrus industry. He also noted that the presence of saltwater can have detrimental effects on citrus plants at various stages of growth. "It’s about a 10 million dollar direct you know if you’re talking about the citrus and the fruit and add to that another 10 to 15 million dollars a year in the citrus plants themselves. So it’s a very big part of the agricultural economy," Dr. Strain stated.



The impact of saltwater on citrus plants becomes evident through symptoms like drooping or yellowing leaves, and farmers have only a limited window of time to rescue their crops.



Joseph Ranatza, the owner of Star Nursery, expressed his concern, emphasizing that he has never witnessed a saltwater threat of this magnitude before. He is uncertain about how this threat will affect his citrus orders, which are distributed across the country.



Ranatza's nursery relies on water sourced from the Mississippi River. In response to the looming saltwater threat, he has undertaken significant changes in his nursery operations. One key adjustment is moving away from the practice of watering the entire plant to mitigate the potential damage. "The plant can absorb more salt through the root system than it can overhead," Ranatza claimed. "The salt will burn the foliage of the plant and that’s what will kill the plant itself."



To counter the saltwater threat, Ranatza has adopted a strategy of providing the minimal amount of water directly to the plant's base. He achieves this by running plastic tubes on top of the plant, allowing a slow and controlled drip of water into the pot. This approach aims to protect the plants while conserving water and minimizing the impact of saltwater. "Since we’ve had the intrusion, we put everything under drip irrigation. It’s only a drop at a time that you put on for about 15 to 20 minutes. And we do that every other day just to keep the plant alive," Ranatza stated.



According to the latest timeline provided by the New Orleans District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it is projected that the saltwater intrusion will reach Belle Chasse on October 27th. Furthermore, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has stated their readiness to address this problem, with preparations in place to manage the situation potentially until early January. This reflects their commitment to dealing with the ongoing saltwater threat and its potential impacts on the region.

MENAFN16102023000045015682ID1107246041