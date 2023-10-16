Warm Congratulations On The Successful Listing Of Wenrentang In The U.S.A

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Wenrentang is a company that inherits the fruits of traditional Chinese medicine and combines the concept of medicine and food being the same as traditional medicine.







A physical store chain enterprise that combines technology with non pharmaceutical healthy life experiences. Wenrentang's Xian Fei Health Life Pavilion has been established in various provinces and cities such as Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and Sichuan. Currently, there are 27 storefronts. Through a new sales model, all stores with an area of less than 100 square meters have achieved precise daily customer flow of nearly 100 people. The service covers more than 10 types of products, and the per capita net profit is not less than 50 yuan. All stores have achieved stable profitability. The meaning of homology between medicine and food refers to many foods, namely drugs, with no absolute boundary between them.

Thread has certain health or therapeutic effects. The market prospects for medicinal and food homologous products are broad, and it is expected that by 2023, the output value will reach over 500 billion yuan, with an annual growth rate of 14%. The significance of homology between medicine and food for overall health lies in its ability to meet consumers' needs for health, safety, convenience, and delicacy, as well as the inheritance and innovation of traditional Chinese medicine culture. Food can be used to prevent and treat physical diseases, improve immunity and disease resistance; It can meet consumers' needs for health, safety, convenience, and delicacy, improve quality of life and happiness; Can inherit and innovate traditional Chinese medicine culture, and promote the excellent traditions of the Chinese nation; It can promote the development of the traditional Chinese medicine and health industry, increase output value and market share.

The company's“Xianfei Health Life Center” adopts a store experience booking method, and individual stores. A volume exceeding 100 square meters ensures maximum cost control while achieving unit efficiency.







Maximum customer capacity and premium in terms of area. C-end customers can experience up to 20 categories of non pharmaceutical products at the store.

There are thousands of types and advanced health equipment services and rehabilitation services.

The“Xianfei Health Life Center” is a field of great health concept, which includes multiple aspects such as physical, psychological, social adaptation, and environmental adaptation. Qianfei Health Life Center provides traditional Chinese medicine for health preservation. Traditional Chinese medicine rehabilitation, traditional Chinese medicine psychology, and the same source of medicine and food services help people achieve comprehensive health. Traditional Chinese medicine health services are a component of this market.

These services include Chinese medicine diet, Chinese medicine sports, Chinese medicine physiotherapy, Chinese medicine acupuncture and moxibustion, etc. These services are designed to help people regulate their physical and mental state and improve their body's resistance through Chinese medicine methods. In addition, offline stores also provide some non pharmaceutical products and services related to traditional Chinese medicine health preservation, such as health massage and health instrument services. These products and services can help consumers better maintain their health and prevent diseases. Overall, the offline stores of Qianfei Health Life Center provide consumers with more intuitive and specific health services. Experience health and rehabilitation services. In the future, as consumers focus on overall health and wellness. The demand for rehabilitation continues to grow, and the government's support for major health and wellness services will lead to a wider development and application of offline stores in the major health and wellness market.







A health living center is a place with health management as its core, providing services such as health consultation, health assessment, health education, health pre intervention, and health monitoring, aiming to help people improve their health literacy. Prevent and control diseases, extend lifespan, and improve quality of life. The advantages of a healthy lifestyle center are as follows.

Firstly, it can meet people's growing health needs, provide personalized and comprehensive services, and secondly, it can reduce medical costs and alleviate the pressure on medical resources. Realize the transformation of medical models. We can use technologies such as the Internet, big data, and artificial intelligence to improve service efficiency and quality, and achieve intelligent health. Four can be combined with other industries such as catering, beauty, tourism, etc. to form a diversified business format and profit model.

The prospect of the company is that China has a large population, and the proportion of people in sub health is as high as 70%. The demand for non pharmaceutical health services is extremely strong. China currently has nearly 3000 county-level regions, with abundant market resources for future development. With the continuous growth and branding of Wanrentang Company and Qianfei Health Life Museum. With the support of spillover effects, in the future, the designed reception specifications of a single store will not be less than 500 people per day, and the per capita income will not be less than 80 yuan. Under the condition, the revenue of a single store will reach a daily net profit of not less than three to five. RMB 10000. The company expects to achieve full coverage of Qianfei Health Life Center within three years, with an initial goal of opening no less than 15000 stores.

The successful listing of Beijing Wenrentang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. in the United States also signifies that in the future, Chinese traditional medicine concepts will make more extensive promotion and contributions worldwide.